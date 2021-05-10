Alfa Laval rachète le prévisionniste StormGeo

Marine Marchande
StormGeo, a global leader in weather intelligence software and decision support services, is announcing that Alfa Laval (ALFA:Stockholm) - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - will acquire StormGeo to accelerate their digital services offering and to add an important tool to the decarbonizing…
