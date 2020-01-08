Automar rachète le terminal roulier de Gioia Tauro

Automar S.p.A. has recently completed the acquisition of AutoTerminal Gioia Tauro (ATGT) S.p.A., taking over the remaining 50% of its corporate capital from the German group BLG Logistics. The acquired company, renamed AutoMar Gioia Tauro S.p.A., will subsequently be incorporated into Automar S.p.A.

The Gioia Tauro car storage and handling terminal was founded in 1999 by the BLG Logistics group, a European leader in vehicle handling and value-adding related activities.

In 2016, Automar S.p.A. acquired 50% of the shares of ATGT, putting the terminal to use for the car carrier connections of the Grimaldi Group.

The ATGT terminal currently covers an area of​​320.000 m2, with a storage capacity of approximately 18,000 vehicles. It features a 2,400 m2 PDI center and three railway sidings.

Founded in 1974, Automar S.p.A. is a leading company in integrated logistics services in Southern Italy. Thanks to a long collaboration with the major vehicle manufacturers, today Automar S.p.A. boasts a unique experience and a high level of expertise in logistics and vehicle transport.

Born as an Italian branch of the Walon France Group, in 1996 Automar S.p.A. was acquired by a group of leading logistics operators that left it with full management autonomy. Today Automar S.p.A. is a company owned by Bertani S.p.A., Grimaldi Group S.p.A. and Mercurio S.p.A.

Communiqué d'Automar