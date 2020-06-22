BV : Première inspection à distance à Singapour

Bureau Veritas Marine Singapore (“BV”), in collaboration with PSA Marine (Pte) Ltd (“PSA Marine”), has successfully completed a remote marine survey for ‘PSA Aspen’, an LNG dual fuel PSA Marine harbour tug. Supported by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (“MPA”), the project marks the first time a harbour tug registered under the Singapore Registry of Ships has undergone a fully accredited annual survey conducted remotely, without a surveyor physically present onboard the vessel.



Marine services provider and vessel owner, PSA Marine, has been working with leading classification society, Bureau Veritas, to innovate and develop new approaches for digital and remote marine surveys based on BV’s well-developed expertise in this field.



With the aid of smart mobile devices and an optimised live-streaming application, the crew onboard ‘PSA Aspen’ and a surveyor in BV’s Singapore office, were able to communicate effectively and seamlessly to conduct the annual marine survey of classification and statutory requirements. The BV surveyor conveyed instructions live, seeing and recording relevant images and real-time video, while archiving material capability for the electronic survey report.



With physical distancing measures and travel restrictions arising from COVID-19, being able to confidently rely on robust remote surveys has become increasingly important. This pilot project has demonstrated how the capability works in practice to set a template for future delivery.



“We are delighted to partner with BV in piloting the first remote annual marine survey for harbour tugs in Singapore. The innovative technologies used in the remote survey have enabled PSA Marine to complete our surveys on schedule despite COVID-19, while ensuring our harbour tugs continue serving our customers without delay or disruptions. Our staff have embraced these changes and technologies with agility and resilience. They are fully supportive of PSA Marine’s continuing efforts to build a smarter, safer and more efficient fleet of the future,” said Peter Chew, Managing Director of PSA Marine.



David Barrow, Vice-President, Bureau Veritas, Marine & Offshore explains that remote survey delivery was already an important and successful feature of the Paris-headquartered class society’s digitalization drive: “We were ready to deliver remotely and had started developing a world-wide network of remote survey centers (RSC). We can see that the pandemic has accelerated an understanding of the potential of digitally delivered services. Our work with PSA Marine, focused on delivering pragmatic digital services, is helping to ensure operational continuity while building trust and supporting innovation and Singapore’s digital transformation roadmap.”



With the ability to adapt and change being key success factors in the future of the maritime industry, BV and PSA Marine are optimistic that process automation and digital technology such as remote surveys, will increasingly be accepted and adopted as the new normal in a post-COVID world.



“Remote surveying technique not only helps us to manage the COVID-19 situation, but also enhances standards of efficiency, safety and sustainability in the ship survey process. Since the onset of COVID-19, MPA has been conducting remote surveys on Singapore-registered ships. We are encouraged to see this first remote survey for PSA Marine harbour tug and will regularly review technologies as they mature for ship inspections to be carried out in a transparent and reliable manner,” said Goh Chung Hun, Director of Shipping/Marine of MPA.

Communiqué du Bureau Veritas