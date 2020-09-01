CLIA : un nouveau directeur général pour l'Europe

L'association internationale des compagnies de croisière (CLIA) a annoncé ce lundi 1er septembre la nomination d'Ukko Metsola au poste de directeur général pour l'Europe. Voici le communiqué de presse de CLIA :

BRUSSELS – Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the leading voice for the global cruise industry, announced today the appointment of Ukko Metsola as Director General for CLIA in Europe.

Effective 1 September, Ukko will lead CLIA’s presence in Europe as Tom Boardley begins his planned transition from his role as Secretary General. Ukko will be serving as Director General during a critical transitional phase as the cruise industry progresses with its gradual return to service.

Ukko Metsola joins CLIA from Royal Caribbean Group where he has served as Vice President for Government Relations in Europe and Asia-Pacific since 2016. During his previous political career, Ukko held senior positions in the Finnish Parliament and in the Finnish Prime Minister’s Office. He is a graduate of the University of Helsinki and the Harvard Kennedy School, where he studied with a Fulbright scholarship.

Kelly Craighead, President and CEO, CLIA said: “I want to thank Tom Boardley for his contribution throughout his tenure as Secretary General, and especially for his leadership in Europe during this global crisis. Tom will continue his association with CLIA in an advisory role and will assist with Ukko’s transition. As we move into the next critical stage of our return to service, I am delighted that Ukko Metsola has agreed to lead us in Europe and drive forward our industry engagement with the EU Institutions. Ukko’s in-depth knowledge of the cruise sector combined with his wealth of experience in public policy and European Union affairs makes him a perfect fit for this leadership role at such a pivotal moment for our industry.”

Ukko Metsola said, “I am delighted for the opportunity to represent an industry that supports a diverse and extensive maritime cluster, encompassing businesses across the continent, from the family-run tour operator to the great European shipyards and their suppliers. With its strong European roots and commitment to innovation, collaboration and sustainability, the cruise industry can contribute to the future economic recovery and partner constructively in the European green growth agenda.”