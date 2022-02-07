×
Construction Navale
Damen livre la drague Hanson Thames, seconde unité du type MAD 3500

Publié le 07/02/2022 par Rédaction
The second vessel of Damen’s new Marine Aggregate Dredger (MAD) 3500 class has now completed her sea trials. As of January 2022, she has entered service with her owner, Hanson UK, a leading supplier of building materials to the UK market, replacing an obsolete vessel. With a large part of the English dredging fleet that is now several decades old, the MAD 3500 presents an opportunity to othe