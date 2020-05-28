Ferries : Viking Line reprend progressivement ses rotations

In view of the Finnish government’s decision to gradually ease some coronavirus-related restrictions, Viking Line will open up passenger service at a cautious pace starting June 1. The Port of Mariehamn has reopened as a passenger harbour. This means we can now offer our passengers a day of fresh sea air in the archipelago from Turku. Places are limited given the current situation, so travel is on a first come, first served basis. Going forward, passengers should observe the government restrictions in effect, and we recommend that all passengers study the instructions in effect prior to their trip.

Five of Viking Line’s seven vessels will operate between Finland and Sweden, the Åland Islands and Estonia. People can still continue to travel as usual between the Finnish mainland and Åland.

“We look forward to resuming our normal service with the hope that this can take place in time for the summer peak season. We have taken great effort to make travel safe and secure for our passengers. According to a number of surveys, there will be great interest in holidaying locally. We can be of service here by providing trips to our destinations and above all through our unique archipelagos, which are now at their most beautiful,” says Jan Hanses, President and CEO of Viking Line.

