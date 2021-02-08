Barry Rogliano Salles (BRS) is one of the world’s leading shipbrokers with over 160 years’ experience in international shipping. With offices covering all major shipping centers in the world, BRS offers one of the most comprehensive shipping services in the market, including Newbuilding, Sale/Purchase, and Chartering activities in all shipping segments, Tanker, Chemical, LNG, LPG, Offshore, Dry Bulk.

In the early 2000s, BRS was one of the pioneers to embark on the digital shipping adventure and today, BRS provides sophisticated analytical & research solutions, essential for many shipowners, charterers and other brokerage firms.

The Gas department is a well-established center of excellence in the transport of liquefied gases such as LPG, Petrochemicals, and Anhydrous ammonia. To reinforce this department and participate in future growth ambitions, BRS seeks to recruit a :

Gas Operations Manager M/F

Based in Geneva

Reporting to the LPG Chartering Manager in Geneva, you will use your technical shipping background to successfully manage all day to day vessel operations on the desk. In liaison with brokers / counterparts/ owners / charterers for all operational matters on ships and / or cargo, you will provide post fixture operations, manage shipments from point of fixture to voyage completion.

Key responsibilities include :

- Monitor voyage orders, vessel itineraries, documentation, alignment to contractual obligations, Check recaps / time charter parties, Input and update data on voyage sheets.

- Communicate declarations with clients prior to expiration, check load / discharge / proceeding orders.

- Follow up on and log load port documentation & ensure LOI’s are issued timely.

- Manage and check demurrage claims, time bars, and provide guidance to customers

- Produce monthly KPIs to analyze the performance of Contracts of Affreightment.

- Provide regular updates to customers and offer advice to prevent and resolve disputes.

- Check freight / hire invoices, ensure they are issued on time.

- Issue owners notice on completion of voyage.

- Advise clients if any claims time bar clause is applicable per charter party.

- Analyze and provide solutions to any issues faced by clients/ships/cargoes

- Liaise with accounts team to ensure issuance of commissions invoice

- Close voyage data sheets

Profile :

- Solid experience on-board a gas carrier (Chief officer, Captain…) with a strong background in LPG or Petrochemical Gas Carrier transportation.

- Knowledge of shipping practices and experience in technical gas ship operations.

- Highly motivated to acquire new skills and work in a fast moving, commercial, International and multicultural environment

- Excellent communicator with a proven ability to build & nurture relationships internally & externally.

- Out-going, culturally sensitive, open-minded, with a strong ability to adapt to new environments.

- Strong analytic skills, results oriented and rigorous, able to prioritize, work under pressure and respect deadlines.

- Flexible, reliable & very committed, you are a good team player and able to work autonomously.

- Fluency in English is essential, and knowledge of French is an advantage.

- Excellent skills in Microsoft Office (particularly Excel and PowerPoint)

- Open to mobility

- European nationals preferred

If you are interested to join a dynamic international & multicultural team in GENEVA, please send your CV & motivation letter ASAP by email to : Anne Marie Ronayne at Terra Connecta – amronayne@terraconnecta.com

THIS JOB OFFER IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY BRS GROUP