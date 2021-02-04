GNL : Partenariat entre Wärtsilä et SAACKE

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a strategic partnership agreement with SAACKE, the Germany based global supplier of marine firing plants for seagoing vessels, offshore plants and LNG tankers. The agreement will strengthen the companies’ ability to offer a comprehensive range of leading technology solutions to shipyards and ship owners.

A central feature of the agreement is a cooperation regarding safety, in particular with Inert Gas Systems (IGS) and Gas Combustion Units (GCU). The agreement will also enable both partners to offer larger and more comprehensive scopes of supply. This will in turn benefit customers in the form of technology capability, cost savings, improved services, and easier procurement procedures.

“Our agreement with Wärtsilä extends our long-standing cooperation to a strategic partnership. This will deliver value to our customers and will improve the market position for both companies,” said Peter Breidenich, Director of Marine Systems at SAACKE.

“We are very excited at the potential benefits this agreement offers, both to the two companies and to their customers. We are confident that by working closely together, we can improve performance for all of us,” added Geir Hellum, Product Line Manager, Inert Gas Systems, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

The agreement covers SAACKE’s Boilers, Exhaust Gas Economizers, and air-cooled Gas Combustion Units, as well as Wärtsilä’s Inert Gas Systems and combined Inert Gas & Gas Combustion units. Wärtsilä will also make its Flue Gas system available to SAACKE, thereby making it possible for a single delivery of a Boiler and Flue Gas system, thereby improving system performance and reducing cost.

The joint offering targets the LNGC and LPGC markets, which are expected to remain strong during the coming years. The strategic partnership will provide the market place with a stronger and more competitive vendor. For Wärtsilä, the agreement encourages an increased focus on Gas Systems, while for SAACKE it adds the ability to deliver Boilers and Inert Gas Systems as a single integrated solution for tankers.

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions is a market leader with innovative systems and lifecycle solutions for the gas value chain. The main focus areas are gas handling solutions, including storage, fuel, transfer, and BOG management for seaborne transport, gas to power, liquefaction, and biogas solutions. The aim is to assist customers achieve a sustainable future by focusing on asset lifecycle performance, innovation, and digitalisation.

SAACKE is the inventor of the Gas Combustion Unit technology. As specialist in combustion systems for seagoing vessels, SAACKE makes it possible with the GCU to transport liquefied natural gas (LNG) safely and reliably at sea.

Communiqué de Wärtsilä