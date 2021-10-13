×
Kongsberg lance une nouvelle plateforme de données recueillies en mer

Publié le 13/10/2021 par Rédaction
Kongsberg Maritime (KM) is delighted to announce the launch of Blue Insight, a powerful, cloud-based digital toolbox to enable state-of-the-art collection, visualisation, contextualisation, management and distribution of ocean data. Focusing on marine and meteorological information, the Blue Insight ecosystem is of key value to both scientific and industrial