La flotte de Held Shipping équipée par Marlink

Held Bereederungs GmbH & Co. KG (Held Shipping) is moving connectivity, bridge system maintenance and managed IT and cyber security services for its 27-vessel fleet to the Marlink Group.



The agreement covers the provision of Marlink VSAT connectivity, IT system monitoring and Cyber Detection services, along with planned maintenance provided by Telemar Germany, and is the next stage in Held’s strategy to increase vessel efficiency, save fuel and reduce emissions, using a suite of digital tools. Held Shipping has contracted Marlink to provide its Sealink VSAT service to ensure high throughput services for corporate and crew access and to enable more networked assets on board in the future.



The Haren-based company manages a fleet of feeder vessels, mini-bulkers, multipurpose vessels and container ships, some of which operate in European waters and the rest worldwide.



Telemar, part of the Marlink Group, has tailored the maintenance of Bridge Electronics to each trade pattern. Six European-based vessels benefit from dedicated maintenance and replacement routines for all core bridge electronics equipment on board, along with access to Telemar's TWS management platform for due dates and 24/7 remote service support in German and English. Vessels operating internationally will have all the services they need in major ports around the world and the same access to remote support.



“The Held team is dedicated to ensuring that our vessels operate in excellent technical condition and at maximum operational readiness, with regular inspections, dockings and the maintenance of established quality management systems,” said Laurenz Held at Held Bereederungs GmbH & Co. KG. “Our ability to co-ordinate these activities ever more closely with enhanced communications, maintenance and digital services reinforces the values we project towards our customers.”



“Customers are adopting an increasingly holistic approach to digitalisation, putting multiple value-adds together that position the vessel and the fleet as one connected digitalised system,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. “The combination of connectivity, managed services and maintenance creates tangible added value and predictability for customers, with the flexibility to add further remote services in future.”

Communiqué de Marlink