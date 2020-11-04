Le SMM se tiendra en distanciel

SMM Digital: Looking Forward To Seeing You Online

SMM, the leading international maritime trade fair, will not be held as a hybrid event on Hamburg's exhibition campus in February 2021 as originally planned. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hamburg Messe und Congress is instead organising a purely digital event for the maritime community, SMM DIGITAL – The Maritime Business Hub, as a virtual meeting place. Exhibitors and customers from around the world will be able to discuss today's and tomorrow's maritime challenges online, and follow conferences featuring top-ranking experts.

Hamburg, 04/11/2020 – Amid soaring…