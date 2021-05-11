Le système hybride VSAT Marlink sur toute la flotte de Scorpio

Marine Marchande
Marlink and Scorpio Shipmanagement have signed an agreement to upgrade the hybrid VSAT network solution on all vessels in its fleet, with additional bandwidth to enable new data, applications and reporting.
The service extension will provide Scorpio with higher bandwidth services to meet an increasing level of business need for higher data rates and usage volumes. Scorpio’s global fleet of about 150 vessels will be able to satisfy current and future requirements from charterers and regulators, while also providing cost-efficient crew communications.
The Scorpio fleet features Marlink’s smart hybrid…
