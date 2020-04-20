Liaisons satellite : Marlink augmente les capacités de connexion en mer

Marlink has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by launching ‘StrongerTogether’, comprising a broad range of airtime packages and application solutions to support its customers in the maritime, fishing and offshore industries.



The initiative includes connectivity packages such as additional data top-ups, increased bandwidth and free or discounted voice minutes for ship operators to keep the crew onboard connected with their families as well as solutions to enhance remote IT beyond connectivity during the crisis



Voice and Data Connectivity



To meet the need for cost-efficient bandwidth during the peak of the crisis and also provide crew with voice calling discounts, shipping companies have a choice between different packages. These include:

- Free minutes for crew on all vessels equipped with Sealink VSAT;

- A new crew calling card for Sealink and Marlink FX vessels, offering more than double talk time;

- Short-term bandwidth upgrades on all Sealink packages to cope with the surge of demand for data from crew;

- Free access to Marlink XChange Media service to access news and sports content;

- Free access to a new version of XChange Telemed remote healthcare solution.

IT and Applications



With fewer technicians and IT staff currently able to visit ships and access on-board IT networks, Marlink has enhanced access to its digital solutions to enable shore-based teams to optimise data transfer, monitor on-board IT and remotely access critical operational systems, including:

- XChange Universal Remote Access for essential maintenance with no activation fee or monthly charges until the end of June;

- XChange Cloud Entry to optimise and simplify file transfers, with no service activation fee or monthly charges until the end of June;

- Free access to the new KeepUp@Sea Monitor service to simplify remote monitoring and analysis of onboard IT hardware and software.

“Marlink realises the scale of the challenge that COVID-19 presents for the maritime and energy industries, both for asset operators and their crews,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. “For these industries, smooth but flexible connectivity is essential to keep global trade flowing or to maintain efficient production of offshore assets. With our StrongerTogether initiative, we are demonstrating our full commitment to meeting our customers' need for more bandwidth and to supporting the well-being of their crews during these challenging times.”

Communiqué de Marlink