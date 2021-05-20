×
Marine Marchande

Fil info

L'OMI rappelle l'importance de la vaccination de tous les marins

Publié le 20/05/2021 par Rédaction
Marine Marchande

The Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) of the international Maritime Organization (IMO) has highlighted the need for seafarers to be given priority access to COVD-19 vaccines, recognizing  the unique and essential work of seafarers for international shipping and for the world. 

The MSC adopted a resolution on “Recommended action to prioritize COVID-19 vaccination of seafarers”. The resolution recommends that Member States and relevant national authorities prioritize their seafarers, as far as practicable, in their national COVID-19 vaccination programmes (taking into account the