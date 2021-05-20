L'OMI rappelle l'importance de la vaccination de tous les marins

Marine Marchande
The Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) of the international Maritime Organization (IMO) has highlighted the need for seafarers to be given priority access to COVD-19 vaccines, recognizing the unique and essential work of seafarers for international shipping and for the world.
The MSC adopted a resolution on “Recommended action to prioritize COVID-19 vaccination of seafarers”. The resolution recommends that Member States and relevant national authorities prioritize their seafarers, as far as practicable, in their national COVID-19 vaccination programmes (taking into account the…
