Maersk s'étend sur le port de Rotterdam

Publié le 01/02/2022 par Rédaction
 Logistics provider Maersk and the Port of Rotterdam Authority have reached agreement on the issue of a 185,000m2 site at the extreme southern tip of the Prinses Amaliahaven. Maersk will build a 23,000m2 cross dock and a 35,000m2 cold store on the site. The co

