Marlink et Quadrille développe une chaîne d'information pour les marins

Marlink, the world’s leading provider of end-to-end managed smart network solutions has extended its partnership with software and service provider Quadrille to provide a dedicated news and information channel to Marlink maritime customers.



Marlink and Quadrille are thus expanding their existing partnership, which was established more than four years ago with the aim of providing seafarers with a range of video and news content. Under the Marlink brand name XChange Media, the companies already offer comprehensive and highly trusted, high-quality news to the crew on board.



The multi-language news service can be subscribed to through Marlink's XChange platform at a very competitive price. Marlink is currently offering the XChange Media service at a special introductory price so shipping companies can try the service and experience the benefits before subscribing. Marlink has integrated Quadrille’s broadcast technology into its own smart hybrid network to enable XChange Media subscribers to receive daily updated news, no matter where their vessels are currently located.



“Like many critical service providers to the maritime industry, we are acutely aware of the need for the latest news and information, from trustworthy and credible sources in these times, especially during a global pandemic which forces thousands of seafarers to remain onboard,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. “Having a reliable feed of information available in multiple languages is a positive benefit for owners and crew alike, at a time when seafarers may be onboard ship for extended periods.”



“Quadrille makes broadcasting possible to customers in many remote locations and regions and we are pleased to have concluded an extended agreement with Marlink especially at this time when connectivity and connections are so important,” said Xavier Battas, CEO Quadrille. “Having put in place the technology to deliver content for the maritime industry, we believe the service will quickly prove its value to seafarers and become a regular part of their lives onboard the ship.”

Communiqué de Marlink