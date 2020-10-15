Marlink: Record d'installations de VSAT

Oslo and Paris, 14 October 2020. Marlink, the industry’s leading provider of smart managed network solutions, has hit two customer milestones, extending its global Installation Quality Assurance Program (iQAP) to more than 260 trained personnel in more than 100 ports and connecting a record number of vessels in a single month.



Marlink already provides the well-established hardware service and support network in 1,250 locations for spare parts and repair. In order to provide additional value for ship operators, Marlink has trained and certified personnel able to perform the complete range of installation, support and maintenance in the 100 busiest ports, a process that has proved vital during the COVID pandemic.



Marlink’s iQAP program was created to provide a uniform level of high quality managed services within the busiest ports of calls supported by Marlink’s global backbone network and smart systems for operations, service coordination, procurement, equipment and logistics fulfilment.



Demand for smart network solutions has continued to rise in the shipping industry since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response Marlink has increased the provision of online service training to its partners, enabling them to attend customer vessels with the required knowledge about all aspects of a Marlink VSAT installation.



With ships increasingly operating for longer periods, the need for maintenance of critical systems, the supply of navigation and other operational data and the provision of crew connectivity have all increased sharply. In July, Marlink completed 139 new system installations via the iQAP, a record for a single month.



The program is delivered by Marlink’s service technicians or by partners who have been trained and certified by Marlink to deliver the required quality of service. This level of service provision is unique among maritime connectivity providers, allowing for a flexible presence that can respond to local COVID-19 restrictions while working to a global standard. This has also included remotely assisted installations to ensure ship operators business continuity.



“At a time when access to spare parts and service is still restricted, the iQAP initiative differentiates our services and has been a driver for selecting Marlink as a partner by shipowners and vendors,” says Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. “This focus on the Marlink customer journey means they can stay connected for business advantage, keep crew in touch with home and also know they are sailing safely and in regulatory compliance.”

