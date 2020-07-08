Marlink signe un gros contrat de service avec Stolt Tankers

Marlink, the industry’s leading provider of end-to-end managed connectivity and IT solutions, has signed a major new service agreement with Stolt Tankers. The contract cements the ongoing and substantial enhancements that Stolt Tankers has enjoyed since joining forces with Marlink to improve business and crew communications in 2011.



Under the new agreement Marlink will provide Stolt Tankers’ fleet of chemical and parcel tankers with a bandwidth upgrade, enabling even greater digitalization of its operations focusing on quality, safety, security and client satisfaction. The package includes version 5.0 of Marlink’s XChange communications management system, which will deliver greater efficiency in IT management processes as well as reinforced cyber security.



Marlink’s new 4G connectivity option will also be added to Stolt Tankers’ service package, contributing even more resilience and availability of service with cost-effective, low-latency and high-bandwidth services in coastal regions. A new VPN to shoreside operation centers will enable further improvements in business and operational efficiency by securely streamlining data sharing.



The agreement reflects the requirement of specialist vessel operators for flexible connectivity solutions that combine intelligent, hybrid networks with smarter data handling to enable digitalization and support critical communications. By providing managed services, Marlink can enable data processing at the network’s edge and proactive monitoring and support to onboard systems, providing the maximum possible uptime and quality of service.



“It’s a real acknowledgement to have been selected to remain as Stolt Tankers’ global satellite service provider and to take their data communications framework into tomorrow,” adds Tore Morten Olsen, President Maritime, Marlink. “Stolt is an operator with the very highest standards of safety and transparency and our services will continue to provide the foundations of its business strategy for years to come.”

Communiqué de Marlink