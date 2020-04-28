Nouveau service roulier entre Cork et Zeebrugge

Cork, Ireland, 28 April 2020 –The Port of Cork and Compagnie Luxembourgeoise de Navigation (CLdN) have announced a new weekly RoRo freight service between Cork, Ireland and the Port of Zeebrugge, in Belgium.



The Port of Zeebrugge, Europe’s largest Ro-Ro handling port, is within 550 kilometres of 60% of the EU’s purchasing power. More than 200 global ports have direct links with Zeebrugge, and Irish access to it will further strengthen the Port of Cork’s role as southern Ireland’s gateway to the world.



The new service, which began operations on April 24th, is part of a significant expansion by CLdN which will enhance the resiliency of Ireland’s supply chain and facilitate the expansion of trade between Ireland and the continent. This direct freight link with Europe also reinforces the Port of Cork’s commitment to supporting businesses in the region and preparing for any eventuality Brexit may still bring.



CEO of Port of Cork, Brendan Keating, said: “This announcement by CLdN will greatly support our efforts in the Port of Cork to keep supply chains moving during the current Covid-19 pandemic. The Port has been actively looking at ways to bolster its freight activity and is delighted to partner with a company that enjoys such a great reputation in the shipping industry. Introducing this new connectivity to Zeebrugge not only helps Port of Cork to protect supply chains during the current crisis, but also adds a direct freight-only link with the heart of Europe.”



The new freight service will leave Zeebrugge every Friday to arrive in Cork on Sunday. It will return on Tuesday arriving in Zeebrugge again every Thursday. The trade of essential goods will be facilitated by a fleet of modern, environmentally-friendly vessels that offer high freight capacities.



A spokesperson for CLdN commented: “The expansion of our Irish service proves once again that CLdN will keep supply chains running even in the most challenging circumstances, and that we can act swiftly to provide a reliable and environmentally friendly RoRo service. This new route has been driven by customer and market demand, and we are convinced – even at this unprecedented time – that Ireland’s famous exporters will once again show their Celtic spirit and make this new route a success.”



Communiqué du port de Cork, 28/04/20