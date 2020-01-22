Teekay signe un contrat de management IT avec Marlink

Teekay Offshore has selected Marlink’s ITLink solutions portfolio with its benchmark IT operational platform, KeepUp@Sea, to streamline and improve fleet IT management. The deployment of ITLink positions Marlink as a single supplier of diverse Information Communication Technology (ICT) services for Teekay Offshore vessels, following a satellite services contract renewal in May 2019.



Marlink will provision ITLink solutions across Teekay Offshore’s fleet of shuttle tankers, ALP towing vessels and floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units to ensure more availability of operational tools, resulting in more efficient and sustainable fleet operations. Representing a major endorsement of Marlink’s ability to facilitate end-to-end digitalisation strategies for maritime businesses, this latest contract with Teekay Offshore also highlights the operational and financial advantages of using a single supplier to integrate failsafe global connectivity with a secure, managed IT infrastructure.



Under the conditions of the new deal, Marlink’s ITLink solutions with KeepUp@Sea will manage and optimise Teekay Offshore’s fleet IT infrastructure and software. The implementation of standardisation, automation and remote network management generates substantial savings in time and resources while reducing the possibility of human error and the requirement for technicians to travel to a ship to fix IT issues. This helps to reduce Teekay Offshore’s environmental footprint, while maintaining the compliance and resilience of vessel IT networks with automated software updates and remote access for troubleshooting.



Marlink’s seamless VSAT connectivity is crucial to the successful running of Teekay Offshore’s operational processes, expediting everything from document/data transfer, remote diagnostics, voice communications and videoconferencing to planned maintenance system updates and morale-boosting social media browsing for crew welfare. ITLink solutions are also key to a cyber-secure and well-ordered IT network, future-proofing the firm in readiness for fleet expansion, with the building of six new E-shuttle tankers, and the advent of new regulations including IMO 2021 Cyber Security guidelines.



“As our operations become ever more sophisticated, encompassing the shore-based remote monitoring of onboard systems, it’s obviously vital for us to know that the digital foundation between vessels and from shore to ship can be relied upon without question,” says Regis Rougier, Vice President Operations, Teekay. “We’re delighted to have Marlink as an attentive and convenient single interface between our all-important IT and communications structures.”



“We’re very pleased to be strengthening our close relationship with Teekay Offshore and keeping the company at the cutting-edge of maritime digitalisation,” adds Tore Morten Olsen, President Maritime, Marlink. “The integration of our connectivity services with the ITLink portfolio and KeepUp@Sea will simplify and enhance Teekay Offshore’s IT infrastructure, with all the material, logistical and support benefits they can expect from collaborating with a trusted single source. We are confident that remote digital intervention will have a tangible impact on Teekay Offshore’s ability to optimise and deliver more sustainable, profitable and environmentally friendly operations.”

Communiqué de Marlink

