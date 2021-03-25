Telemar équipe la flotte de Candler

Marlink subsidiary Telemar has signed a five-year service maintenance deal with Candler Schiffahrt GmbH Bremen (Candler) to provide service and maintenance across its fleet of bulk and multi-purpose vessels.



The contract will see Telemar provide global service co-ordination from its new Bremerhaven branch office, with a dedicated staff of five focussed on client service delivery. It also includes provision of the Telemar World Service (TWS), a web-based tool for managing service due dates across the Candler fleet, increasing visibility, saving time and optimizing vessel availability.



Candler manages eight geared bulk carriers and multi-purpose vessels operating in the word-wide tramp trade. By outsourcing bridge electronics maintenance as a service to Telemar, Candler can ensure the operational safety and efficiency of bridge electronics maintenance in a more streamlined way.



The contract includes annual radio survey, radar inspection, performance test for the Voyage Data Recorder and overhaul of gyro compass and five-year exchange of compass gyro sphere, in addition to multiple safety services including GMDSS.



In addition to the TWS tool, Telemar will also provide remote service co-ordination and access to a 24x7x365 service hotline. Having been updated with data on the Candler vessels, TWS automatically sends reminders to fleet managers and service co-ordinators advising on the need for system service or replacement. Candler also has access to the platform and can observe service status, reports and installation history in a single system.



“Candler and Telemar have a working relationship covering navigation and communications stretching back 25 years and as a Marlink connectivity customer there is good synergy in this area of our operations,” says Johann Wadephul, Managing Director, Candler. “We appreciate being able to work with local suppliers that can support us with a professional approach to our fleet and provide tools that increase transparency and improve planning and reporting.”



“We are delighted to be working with Candler on a contract that reflects our local knowledge and expertise, with staff dedicated to managing the needs of customers regardless of fleet size,” says Kai Sangkuhl, Managing Director, Telemar Electronics. “By combining our bridge electronics expertise with our dedicated planning system and coordination abilities we increase peace of mind for our customers safe and compliant operations.”

Communiqué de Marlink/Telemar