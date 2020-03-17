Viking Line suspend la route Helsinki-Stockholm

Viking Line to suspend service

Viking Line will suspend service on its Helsinki-Stockholm route as of March 18

Due to the current situation and concerns about the Covid-19 coronavirus, Viking Line will suspend service on Mariella and Gabriella between Helsinki and Stockholm from March 18 to April 13, 2020. (Mariella will make its last voyage from Stockholm to Helsinki on March 17; Gabriella will make its last voyage from Stockholm to Helsinki on March 18.) Viking Line is following the instructions of Finnish authorities, who have closed the country’s borders, during the state of emergency in effect in Finland.

“To safeguard the security of supply between Finland and Sweden, we are maintaining service on the Turku–Åland–Stockholm route. We are also still making one sailing to Tallinn from Helsinki six days a week. The situation is highly exceptional, and I would like to take the opportunity to thank all our customers, partners and in particular our own employees for the understanding they have shown in this difficult situation,” says Jan Hanses, President and CEO of Viking Line.

Viking Line will contact passengers affected by the cancelled departures in an orderly manner. Passengers are requested to wait to be contacted given the great pressure on customer service. More information about refunds and rebooking can be found on Viking Line’s websites.

Changes in service previously introduced:

March 17:

Viking Line suspends service between Mariehamn and Kapellskär from March 17 to April 13, 2020. Rosella will operate between Mariehamn and Kapellskär.

March 16:

Viking XPRS’s timetable is changed for the period March 17–31, with a reduced number of departures. Viking XPRS will operate between Helsinki and Tallinn.

March 15:

All cruise service with Viking Cinderella is cancelled from March 16 to April 16, 2020. Viking Cinderella will provide cruise service between Mariehamn and Stockholm.