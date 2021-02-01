Viking Line va ouvrir des lignes vers Riga et Visby

Riga and Visby are new Viking Line destinations

M/S Gabriella’s new destinations for the summer of 2021 are Riga and Visby. Mariehamn, a very popular port of call last summer, is once again included in our range of cruises on offer.

During the summer of 2021, people will be able to sail with Viking Line from Helsinki to Riga, Visby and Mariehamn as the company adds new destinations to its range of cruises available. As usual, we offer many different types of programmes on board. In conjunction with their cruise, people can also book different activities for when they have arrived at their destination. For instance, in Riga passengers can take part in a tour of the city or make an excursion to Jūrmala. In Visby, the programme includes a visit to the delightful summer world of Kneippbyn. People can meet Pippi Longstocking or splash about in the large water park there.

“We are really pleased to bring good news. Our passengers have wanted new cruise destinations for a long time. Since travel abroad will most likely be restricted next summer as well, sea voyages provide an opportunity to experience the feeling of foreign travel and at the same time are a very safe way to travel. Gabriella is a stylish vessel, with friendly Finnish service,” notes Viking Line director of sales Kaj Takolander.

In addition to the new cruises now being presented, the company intends to introduce other new cruise destinations during the spring. “Some pleasant surprises are also promised in time for summer, so it pays to keep your eyes and ears open,” Takolander hints.

Communiqué de Viking Line