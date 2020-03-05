VSat : Van Oord choisit Marlink

Partnership with local network operator Nelco ensures continuous coverage and compliance for dredging operations in nationally-regulated seaways



Oslo/Paris, March 2020: Van Oord has selected Marlink’s high throughput VSAT for connectivity in Indian territorial waters, through an agreement with India's licensed Inflight Maritime Connectivity (IFMC) service partner, Nelco Ltd (Nelco).



Van Oord has signed a fixed term contract for Marlink’s SeaLink VSAT service after the successful conclusion of a trial in October 2019 onboard the trailing suction hopper dredger Volvox Asia.



The capacity agreement ensures that Van Oord vessels can stay connected to flexible, resilient and high-speed broadband even in areas where previously, regional regulations could prohibit or restrict their ability to stay connected via satellite. It also means that customer vessels can remain in compliance with reporting requirements of national and international regulations.



Satellite communications are subject to license restrictions when operating in Indian waters, meaning that VSAT must be turned off, unless using a licenced service provider.



The result is either increased complexity for customer ICT departments or loss of access to bandwidth used for mission critical operations, crew connectivity and compliance. Working with Nelco, Marlink can now remove these challenges, ensuring that customers do not experience any service interruptions. Van Oord is the first Marlink customer to take advantage of seamless connectivity within Indian territorial waters.



An independent family business based in the Netherlands, Van Oord is a pre-eminent contractor for dredging, marine engineering and offshore and energy projects, including oil, gas and wind, providing innovative solutions for marine engineering challenges. Its operations in Indian waters centre on dredging; a core business for Van Oord, one it has continuously focused on since the company’s foundation, by continuously shifting the boundaries of technology.



“Van Oord has been a Marlink customer for more than 15 years and this new agreement extends our ability to stay connected and in compliance within Indian waters. Marlink’s VSAT connectivity enables us to work smarter and safely while in a highly regulated area, so we can continue to monitor asset health and performance, comply with regulatory reporting and keep crew connected,” said a Van Oord spokesperson.



“We keep Van Oord vessels connected all over the world and we’re delighted that through our association with Nelco we are able to do the same within Indian waters. Our agreement means that we can provide the best connections for Van Oord to support the cleanest, greenest and most efficient operations,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President Maritime, Marlink.

Communiqué de Marlink